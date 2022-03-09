How to get the Great-jar’s Arsenal talisman in Elden Ring

The Great Jar towers above all. You must prove your worth to him to obtain his talisman. This item is great for players who are looking to wear heavy armor and be a tank. This talisman increases your maximum equipment load by an astounding 19% which is more than any of the other talismans in the game. Here is how you can get your hands on the Great-Jar’s Arsenal talisman in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you can get this talisman, you first need to make your way to the Great Jar. This stoic NPC overlooks the Dragonbarrow in Caelid from his perch next to the coliseum. To reach this area, you will need to enter Siofra River by taking the elevator down from the Mistwood. Travel through the area and reach the northern elevator. Activate the elevator by using two Stonesword Keys in the imp statue nearby. The elevator will take you to the Dragonbarrow.

Follow the path and defeat the golems along the way to reach the Great Jar. When you talk to him, he will only reply with silence. You will see three red summon signs in front of him. If you look at the names of the summons you will see that they are knights of the Great Jar. Defeat each of these summonses and speak to the Great Jar to earn yourself the talisman.