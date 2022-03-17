How to get the Greatbow in Elden RIng

The Greatbow is a classic weapon that is a good choice for anyone who is running a strength build. Of course, the Greatbow isn’t necessarily the easiest weapon to find. There are multiple enemies that wield this bow, but only select enemies actually drop it. You can, however, find a guaranteed Greatbow in Altus Plateau. Here is how you can get the Greatbow in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you can get your hands on the Greatbow, you will either need to make your way east to the Caelid region or north to Altus Plateau. If you decide to go to the Caelid region, you will be looking for Fort Gael. This fort is located on the western side of Caelid. The Radahn Knights in this fort have a chance to drop the Greatbow. This doesn’t happen very often and can be much more tedious than going to Altus Plateau.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you decide to go to Altus Plateau, you will first need to collect the two halves of the Dectus Medallion from Fort Faroth and Fort Haight. This will allow you to use the Grand Lift of Dectus. If you don’t want to take the lift, you can always travel through the dungeons that connect Liurnia to the plateau. Once you reach Altus Plateau, head east along the road and then follow it north. Outside the northern part of the capital city wall, you will find the Highway Lookout Tower. Climb to the top of the tower to find a chest that contains the Greatbow. Be careful of the trebuchets that will be firing at you as you make your way to the tower.