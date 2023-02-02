How to get the Hacksaw in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

The Fennec 45 is one of the more popular SMG options for players in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0. If you are someone who prefers closer engagements, this could be a go-to for you. All this being said, there is a weapon blueprint for the weapon that can turn it into a burst-fire sniper. Here is how to unlock the Hacksaw blueprint for the Fennec 45 in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

How to get the Fennec 45 Hacksaw blueprint for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

To get the Hacksaw blueprint in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0, you need to unlock it in the Season 1 battle pass. The A10 sector with Low Drag located near the bottom of the battle pass map contains the blueprint. Once you get to the sector, you can unlock just the Hacksaw blueprint without getting the rest of the items if you want.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you have the Hacksaw, you can equip it to any loadout by first selecting the Fennec 45 in the SMG section and selecting the Hacksaw blueprint.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you have the Hacksaw blueprint equipped, this turns the Fennec into a two-burst sniper rifle with a scope. It doesn’t have as reliable of stopping power down range as other sniper choices, but it is still pretty quick shooting and accurate for medium and long-range distances.

If you are early in the first battle pass, we highly recommend going for the Hacksaw if you like this style of gameplay. It does have a bit of a lacking ammo reserve, but this can be a very handy weapon to have in your hands in either MW2 multiplayer or Warzone 2.0’s battle royales. Unfortunately, there will not likely be a way to get this after the first battle pass ends.