Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0’s Ashika Island map is an abandoned paradise full of shops, waterways, and rubble

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 players who find its current Al Mazrah map to be too large will be in for a treated once Season 2 debuts February 15. Following the reveal of its tac map, the franchise has now gone ahead and detailed almost every inch of its incoming Resurgence mode map, Ashika Island. It appears this Japanese location is much more diverse than previous maps for the mode, as players can seemingly dive into a decadent castle or risk their lives in a foggy wasteland.

In a new Call of Duty blog post, developers Infinity Ward and Raven Software have broken down all seven of the POIs on Resurgence’s upcoming Ashika Island map. Serving as its biggest location, the map is built around the spawning Tsuki Castle. Numerous images in the blog display the beautiful castle bearing over five floors, though players at the POI can also venture into its nearby homes and underground waterways.

However, those eager to jump into the map should also prepare to witness bleaker areas. For instance, the blog examines the haunting location of Shipwreck, a beachside space filled with fog and worn down buildings. Shipwreck even appears to be stealing a design from a Modern Warfare 2 location, with one of its area resembling the Shipment map. Meanwhile, those wanting to see more lively spaces should take a peak at its Beach Club and Town Center POIs, as they hold apartments, shops, and even an aquarium.

The post may have also hinted that vehicles will be spawning on Ashika. Various named locations are shown holding gas stations which are supposedly mean’t “vehicle-repairing and refueling capabilities.” Speaking of transportation, the island may be the first small map to feature boats, with POIs such as Port Ashika being displayed having boat launches and storage spaces.

Currently, the map is set to host Resurgence’s 40-player battle royale format once both arrive within Season 2. However, the developer assured DMZ fans will also be able to explore Ashika, mentioning additional “infiltration options” will be available on the island at the start of the season. Furthermore, developer Infinity Ward also recently disclosed massive gameplay changes coming to the battle royale, such as the Gulag component and its looting mechanics reverting back to formats last seen in the original Warzone.