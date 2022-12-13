How to get the Hailstorm Armoredon mount in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

World of Warcraft has offered exclusive rewards for players who excel at Mythic Plus dungeons to collect every season since the end of the Battle for Azeroth expansion. Blizzard is continuing this trend in the latest expansion with another fancy new mount reward in Dragonflight Season One. While its usefulness in the Dragon Isles is limited in an expansion all about zooming around on dragonback, no one can deny that it looks mighty fierce. Here’s how to obtain the Hailstorm Amoredon mount in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Season One.

Get the Hailstorm Armoredon mount in Dragonflight Season One

Much like previous Mythic Plus mount rewards, players who wish to earn the Hailstorm Armoredon mount in Season One of Dragonflight will have to do a lot of Mythic Plus dungeons to boost their overall rating for the season. The achievement required to unlock the mount is titled Dragonflight Keystone Master: Season One.

The requirement for earning the Dragonflight Keystone Master: Season One achievement is obtaining a total Mythic Plus rating of at least 2,000 during Dragonflight Season One. In order to accomplish this, players will have to complete a level 15 key on most Dragonflight Season One Mythic Plus dungeons within the allotted time limit. This will also have to be done on almost every dungeon at least once during a Tyrannical affix week and a Fortified affix week. The Tyrannical affix buffs boss health and damage for the week, while the Fortified affix buffs trash mob health and damage.

Players looking for an even greater challenge can boost their rating to 2,500 by accomplishing the same tasks but on a level 20 key in each dungeon. This will unlock “the Thundering” title and a teleport directly to each dungeon completed at level 20.

Dragonflight Season One dungeons include the following:

Ruby Life Pools

The Nokhud Offensive

The Azure Vault

Algeth’ar Academy

Halls of Valor (from the Legion expansion)

Court of Stars (from the Legion expansion)

Shadowmoon Burial Grounds (from the Warlords of Draenor expansion)

Temple of the Jade Serpent (from the Mists of Pandaria expansion)

Players will have to contend with the seasonal affix Thundering on keys at level 10 or higher difficulty, which periodically overcharges players with primal power from Raszageth’s unending storm while in combat. This power comes with great risk, and failure to discharge it quickly can have stunning consequences.

The Hailstorm Armoredon mount availability after Dragonflight Season One

The Hailstorm Armoredon, much like past seasonal rewards, is only available to earn over the course of Dragonflight Season One. After the season ends, the mount will be retired and a new one will take its place in Season Two. Players should have plenty of time to earn it, and Blizzard always gives at least a two-week warning before a season ends. Players looking for other limited rewards can check out World of Warcraft Twitch drops.