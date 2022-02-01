How to get the Heavy Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 – location, damage, and more

The Heavy Shotgun has returned to Fortnite in Chapter 3 Season 1, and that means close combat battles have just gotten a lot riskier. The Heavy Shotgun is a monster in the hands of people with skilled aim. Unlike the regular shotguns, it does not fire a burst of pellet, instead of sending a single slug towards your enemy.

This makes it something of an all-or-nothing weapon. If you land the slug, the damage is intense, but if you miss then you not doing any damage at all. The Heavy Shotgun can be found in Chest, as floor loot, and can be obtained from both Supply Drops and Sharks.

Heavy Shotgun is Back!



– Can be obtained from Chests, Floor Loot, Supply Drops & Sharks

– Shoots 1 Pellet unlike other shotguns & fire rate is 1.3

– Common's Damage is 81, Headshot is 142 & Reload Time is 4.8s

– Legendary's Damage is 99, Headshot is 173 & reload time is 3.9s pic.twitter.com/ZQk6l5O9Th — HYPEX (@HYPEX) February 1, 2022

The Common rarity will do 81 damage to the body, 142 damage to the head, and has a reload time of 4.8 seconds. Meanwhile, the Legendary will do 99 damage to the body, making it nearly a one-hit kill, and 173 with a headshot. The reload time drops to 3.9 seconds.

As you can see, it is capable of putting out incredible damage, and players will want to be wary about letting opponents close the distance on them now that this is back in the game. Anyone capable of snapping off quick and accurate headshots will find this is a fantastic option, however.