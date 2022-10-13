How to get the Horror Pumpkin mask in GTA Online

Halloween is almost here, and GTA Online has gotten started on its spooky celebration with a Halloween update. The event has a few things for players to enjoy, including the Judgement Day Adversary Mode, new themed vehicles, and cosmetics to unlock. One of the most sought-after pieces of this Halloween gear is the Horror Pumpkin mask, and it requires a bit of work before you can get your hands on it. In this guide, we will explain how to get this new ghoulish cosmetic, and an extra treat for those willing to put in the work.

How to earn the Horror Pumpkin mask

To earn the Horror Pumpkin mask, you’ll need to do a little legwork. There are Jack O’ Lanterns shattered across the GTA Online map that can be found in all manner of places ranging from the city landmarks to someone’s back garden. You’ll need to find 10 of these Jack O’ Lanterns in order to earn the Horror Pumpkin mask, as well as some RP and a nice chunk of cash for your troubles. There are 200 Jack O’ Lanterns to find, with a majority of them found in the city of Los Santos and its outskirts, so getting 10 shouldn’t prove to be too much of a challenge.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you decide you want to find all 200, you’ll get rewarded the Pumpkin Tee as well as some more money and RP, if you fancy spending all that time looking for them. Thankfully, you can see the location of these Jack O’ Lanterns on your map, making finding them a little less tedious.

When does the GTA Online Halloween Event end?

The event ends on November 1, so you’ve got plenty of time to get searching for those pesky pumpkins, Additionally, GTA+ subscribers will be able to claim a few extra goodies if they login in before the end of the event, namely the Gray Cracked Puppet Mask, Grimy Stitched Mask, the Pumpkin Hoodie, and the Mummy Outfit.