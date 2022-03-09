How to get the I Am Fearless music set in Fortnite

With Fortnite continuing to be one of the most popular live-service games on the market right now, it’s no surprise that it continues to get a hefty number of skins based on popular IPs, celebrity collaborations, and even holiday celebrations.

The last major in-game holiday celebration took place this past December, so Fornite has decided to celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8 with the release of four brand new items for players to redeem. The best part is that each and every one of them, including the I Am Fearless music set are absolutely free.

In order to get your hands on the I Am Fearless music set — as well as the Heart Sign emote, Per Aspera Ad Astra wrap, and Hop and a Wink spray — all players have to do is tab over to the in-game Fortnite Item Shop and scroll down to the Celebrating Women section. From there, players simply need to click on each item to redeem them, just like a regular Fortnite item. After that, they’ll automatically be available in your locker to equip.

Epic Games has confirmed that these items will be available in the shop until March 14 when the Item Shop resets, so you have until then to redeem them.