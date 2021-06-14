How to get the ICA 19 F/A Ducky Edition in Hitman 3

IO Interactive has revealed Hitman 3 Season of Sloth. The new season brings the usual slew of content with it, though it does have a new outlook on Featured Contracts that should make them more interesting. Along the same line as these community-created missions is the first new challenge that is being added for legacy players, those who have been playing the rebooted Hitman trilogy since 2016. This challenge is intrinsically linked to the ICA F/A Ducky Edition, and in this article, we’re going to explain how you can get it.

The new challenge requires players to complete a total of 40 Featured Contracts in Hitman 3. Before Season of Sloth’s content, the most Featured Contracts you could complete was 37. As of June 15, it will be possible to complete the 40 required to earn this weapon. If you’ve already finished every Featured Contract to date, then all you have to do is complete the latest additions to unlock this gun.

However, if you’ve not been completing the Featured Contracts as they come along, you’ll have some work ahead of you. You can find the Featured Contracts menu within the main Contracts menu in Hitman 3. Once you open it, you’ll be greeted with a list of Featured Contracts. You can complete these in any order you wish, but to earn the ICA 19 F/A Ducky Edition, you need to complete all 40. If you’re reading this long after Season of Sloth is over, there may be a few others on the list, but the requirement will still be 40 completions.

Note that there won’t be 40 Featured Contracts in Hitman 3 until after the server maintenance, which starts at 7 AM PT on June 15, is complete.

What is the ICA 19 F/A Ducky Edition?

Image via Io Interactive’s Twitch

This weapon is a fun new challenge for all Hitman fans. It’s embossed with the iconic rubber duck that Agent 47 is so fond of using. Underneath the paintwork, though, this is a fully automatic ICA silenced pistol that will make quick work of anyone unlucky enough to be caught on the wrong end.