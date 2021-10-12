How to get the Inferno Jacket in Final Fantasy XIV
The hottest jacket around.
The Inferno Jacket is on its way to Final Fantasy XIV. You’ll be able to unlock it by participating in the Moogle Treasure Trove – The Hunt for Lore event that begins on October 19. The event will be available until patch 6.0 in mid-November. Several rewards are awaiting you to complete specific raids during the event. One of them is the Inferno Jacket. This guide will break down what you need to do to unlock the Inferno Jacket and where you can pick it up.
The Moogle Treasure Trove event begins on October 19. On that morning, you will need to earn 100 Irregular Tomestones of Lore by completing various dungeons in Final Fantasy XIV. Here’s a list of all the duties associated with this event and how many Tomestones of Lore you’re going to earn.
- Ala Mhigo – 4 Tomestones of Lore
- Alphascape V4.0 – 2 Tomestones of Lore
- Amaurot – 5 Tomestones of Lore
- Baelsar’s Wall – 4 Tomestones of Lore
- Castrum Meridianum – 7 Tomestones of Lore
- Containment Bay P1T6 – 2 Tomestones of Lore
- Containment Bay S1T7 – 2 Tomestones of Lore
- Containment Bay Z1T9 – 2 Tomestones of Lore
- Deltascape V4.0 – 2 Tomestones of Lore
- Hidden Gorge – 3 or 5 Tomestones of Lore
- Onsal Hakari (Danshig Naadam) – 3 or 5 Tomestones of Lore
- Seal Rock – 3 or 5 Tomestones of Lore
- Sigmascape V4.0 – 2 Tomestones of Lore
- Syrcus Tower – 3 Tomestones of Lore
- The Aetherochemical Research Facility – 4 Tomestones of Lore
- The Binding Coil of Bahamut – Turn 1 – 3 Tomestones of Lore
- The Binding Coil of Bahamut – Turn 2 – 3 Tomestones of Lore
- The Borderland Ruins – 3 or 5 Tomestones of Lore
- The Fields of Glory – 3 or 5 Tomestones of Lore
- The Ghimlyt Dark – 4 Tomestones of Lore
- The Labyrinth of the Ancients – 3 Tomestones of Lore
- The Praetorium – 10 Tomestones of Lore
- The World of Darkness – 3 Tomestones of Lore
Once you earn 100 Tomestones of Lore, you’ll be able to find one of the several Itinerant Moogles where you can turn these in and receive your reward. You can find the Itinerant Moogles in Limsa Lominsa Lower Decks at coordinates (X:9.4, Y:11.6), New Gridania (X:12.4, Y:12.1), or Ul’dah, Steps of Nald (X:9.6, Y:9.1).