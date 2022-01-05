The Ivy Mural is an excellent addition to your home in Final Fantasy XIV. It’s a wall mount item that you can place inside your home, making a greener space for an indoor living area that needs a sprinkle of the outdoors. You won’t be able to craft this item, though. Here’s what you need to know about how to get the Ivy Mural in Final Fantasy XIV.

The Ivy Mural decoration item is available to everyone, so long as you have enough Gil. Thankfully, it doesn’t require too much, and that means if you have the Gil to spare, you can add several to home and create a green space indoors. There are multiple locations you can purchase this item from several vendors. These are all vendors that you can buy the Ivy Mural from in Final Fantasy XIV.

Empyreum (X:10.2, Y:11.9)

Ingleside Apartment Lobby (X:6.1, Y:5.9)

Kobai Goten Apartment Lobby (X:6.1, Y:6.0)

Lily Hills Apartment Lobby (X:6.1, Y:6.0)

Mist (X:10.8, Y:11.5)

Shirogane (X:10.0, Y:11.9)

Sultana’s Breath Apartment Lobby (X:6.1, Y:6.0)

The Goblet (X:11.4, Y:9.4)

The Lavender Beds (X:11.7, Y:8.3)

Topmast Apartment Lobby (X:6.1, Y:6.0)

You can visit any of the above locations to speak with the various Housing, Apartment, or Junkmonger NPCs. They will offer you the Ivy Mural for 3,000 Gil.