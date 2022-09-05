How to get the Iwakura Out achievement in Genshin Impact

There are plenty of achievements to complete in Genshin Impact, and some of those achievements are hidden or just vaguely hinted. These are known as Hidden Exploration Objectives, and there are several new ones in Patch 3.0. For example, you can win rewards and achievements by wiping out a clan of samurai. The achievement is called Iwakura Out, and with this guide, we will help you get it done and get some cool rewards in the process.

How to complete the Iwakura Out achievement in Genshin Impact

The enemies you are looking to defeat are the disciples of Iwakura Art, which can be found at the Inazuma isles just off the coast of Sumeru. There are five disciples you have to defeat first in any order you choose, enabling you to face the final samurai. After that, you will get the achievement Iwakura Out, but there is also an option of gathering their blades and planting them on blade mounds to get an extra Luxurious Chest, and another Wonders of the World achievement called The Ill-Starred Legacy of Iwakura. That makes the whole task a two-for-one deal, which is pretty neat.

The five Iwakura Art Disciples and Acting Instructors

The five enemies you have to defeat to begin with the process are located on the islands of the Inazuma archipelago. It’s worth repeating that you can beat them in any order you choose to get the achievements.

Disciple Katayama Tatsumi: Iwakura Art Shoden

Disciple Katayama Tatsumi is located near the Jakotsu Mine at Serpent’s Head, on Yashiori Island. Defeat him to obtain a Precious Chest as a reward.

Disciple Shimada Shichirouji: Iwakura Art Shoden

Disciple Shimada Shichirouji is located at Fort Mumei on Yashori Island, in the far western part. Defeat him to obtain a Precious Chest as a reward.

Acting Instructor Tanba Tetsuo: Iwakura Art Okuden

Acting Instructor Tanba Tetsuo is located at Tatarasuna, on Kannazuka. To get to him, you’ll need to get to his location on the map, then find a hole leading down. Jump down, but look for a ledge to land on mid-way. That’s where you’ll find Tanba Tetsuo. Defeat him to obtain a Precious Chest as a reward.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Disciple Okazaki Kunihiko: Iwakura Art Shoden

Disciple Okazaki Kunihiko can be found on the Byakko Plain that’s on Narukami Island. Defeat him to obtain a Precious Chest as a reward.

Acting Instructor Mifune Satoshi: Iwakura Art Okuden

Acting Instructor Mifune Satoshi is located in Araumi near Narukami Island, just off the northern coast. Look for an underwater ruin that has a Teleport Waypoint. Take a left turn and after a brief run, you’ll find Mifune Satoshi. Defeat him to obtain a Precious Chest as a reward.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Iwakura Mitsunari and expelling the Oni

After defeating all five Disciples and instructors, you’ll have to find and defeat the leader of Iwakura Art called Iwakura Mitsunari. He is located in Kujou Encampment on Kannazuka’s north-eastern peninsula. Talk to him first to initiate the combat and then defeat him. Unlike the others, he does not drop a reward chest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After defeating him, you have to find and defeat the two Expelled Oni. They are located in Byakko Plains, the same location where you have fought Okazaki Kunihiko. The two Oni that you have to fight are called Expelled Violet Oni: Yanagiha Arashi and Expelled Crimson Oni: Okazaki Toraemon. Once more, talk to them first to initiate combat, then defeat them.

With the two Oni defeated, you can loot their two sword items. Place each sword into the nearby Blade Mounds that are located right in front of the stone. After placing both swords in the mounds, you will receive a Luxurious Chest as a reward and the achievement Iwakura Out. As an extra step for the final optional achievement (The Ill-Starred Legacy of Iwakura), you can retrieve Hakuen Michimitsu Menoma from The Serpent’s Bowels in Enkanomiya (found near the waterfall only after defeating the Oni) and plant it on the blade mound as well.