How to get the Judge Dredd skin in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone

Judge Dredd is now available in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. The dystopian law enforcement officer is ready to put to rest any criminals that get in his way. This is the second time a Sylvestor Stallone character is a playable operator after Rambo made his appearance earlier in 2021. The skin is appliable to Ingo Beck of the Warsaw Pact. Here is how you can get your hands on the new Judge Dredd content.

To get the Judge Dredd skin in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, you will need to purchase Tracer Pack: Judge Dredd in the Store for 2400 COD points. The bundle will come with:

Original Judge Dredd skin

Comic strip Judge Dredd skin (a black and white variation of the former skin)

Lawgiver Pistol

Arbitrator Rifle

Quick Judgement SMG

Incendiary finishing move

Judge’s Watch accessory

Book of Law charm

Life & Death emblem

Quarrel of Judges calling card

Note that the weapon blueprints come with Electric Gold Tracer Fire, Lightening Dismemberment, and Electric elemental damage in Zombies. Once you have purchased or amassed 2400 COD points, make your way to the Store and find the bundle pack. No further actions are necessary.