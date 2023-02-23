How to get the Kalash AK-47 in Atomic Heart

Atomic Heart takes place in a world where robots have gone berserk. Throughout the game, you will encounter different types of robots, and some of them won’t go down without a tough fight. While you can use different skills in combat, the primary way of taking down enemies is by using weapons. Thankfully, Atomic Heart has a great range of weapons available to choose from, including the Kalash AK-47 — here’s how to find it.

Where to find the Kalash AK-47 in Atomic Heart

In Atomic Heart, you can’t just pick up weapons from the ground or purchase them from some in-game merchant. Instead, you need to first find the blueprints for a weapon and then craft it using NORA, the station that allows you to upgrade your weapons and add cartridges to them. As for the Kalash AK-47, you won’t be able to acquire it at the very beginning of the game as you will first need to make your way into the Vavilov Complex.

Screenshot by Gamepur

During your time in the Vavilov Complex, you will be assigned the task to find four canisters scattered across the complex. While searching for one of them, you will enter a room called the Cold Lab. This is the room where you’ll find the Kalash AK-47. Before you can get your hands on it, you will first need to fill the canisters with plants. Afterward, you’ll gain access to a chest that will have the blueprint for the weapon inside it.

After you get the blueprint, visit NORA and craft the weapon. The Kalash AK-47 uses medium ammo and you will face difficulty finding this type of ammo at the beginning. But as you progress further through the game, this type of ammo will become common.