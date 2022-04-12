How to get the Kao Khan in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

The Kao Khan sniper rifle is a powerful gun that is great for anyone focused on getting critical hits or dealing melee damage. Each time you hit a target with this weapon, they will take 5% increased melee damage. Each crossbolt that gets stuck in the target will stay there for eight seconds. This sniper rifle shoots multiple shots at once meaning you can get a huge boost in your melee damage against the target you hit with it. Here is how you can get the Kao Khan in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Like most of the legendary items in the game, the Kao Khan is considered to be a world drop. This means that it has a chance to drop from any notable loot source in the game. Notable loot sources include things like bosses, minibosses, chests, and even Lucky Dice. Thanks to there being so many legendary weapons that can drop this way, you might not ever find this weapon. Luckily, there is a way to farm for this gun if you are interested in getting it.

To farm for the Kao Khan, you will need to wait until the end of the campaign. Once you complete the game, you will gain access to the Chaos Chamber. The Chaos Chamber is a randomized dungeon inside the castle in Brighthoof. Before farming for legendary items in the Chaos Chamber, you will want to raise your Loot Luck stat by finding Lucky Dice around the Wonderlands. You will also want to raise your Chaos Level by completing Chaos Trials in the chamber. Once you feel comfortable with your Chaos Level and Loot Luck stat, start doing extended runs in the Chaos Chamber. During your runs, collect as many crystals as you can by gaining curses, taking crystal chest portals, and completing side objectives. At the end of your run, spend all of your crystals on the sniper rifle rabbit statue. This will give you the best chance of obtaining this legendary sniper rifle.