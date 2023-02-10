How to get the Kelpie Robe in Hogwarts Legacy

Being a completionist in video games these days can be a little challenging, considering that games just keep getting larger and more complicated. It can be tough to gather every single item in a game. It gets even worse when items are only available through downloads, like the Kelpie Robe in Hogwarts Legacy. Here is how to access this green robe.

Related: Should you use Unforgivable Curses in Hogwarts Legacy?

Can you still get the Kelpie Robe in Hogwarts Legacy?

Unfortunately, the only way to acquire the Kelpie Robe in Hogwarts Legacy is to put a lot of money down on an edition of the game that you likely are not going to find anymore. This item was only made available as a digital code for those who pre-ordered the game with the Collector’s Edition. Considering that this came with a book and floating wand collectible, this was only available at retail shops for $300. Now that the game is out, it is no longer for sale, so your only chance is to find someone who bought it and is willing to give you their unredeemed code.

As of this writing, only the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X versions of Hogwarts Legacy have been released, with PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch editions coming out later in the year. We can not find any details of them offering the Collector’s Edition again for these game versions, but it might be worth watching if you want it that badly and have $300 to spare for a cosmetic robe. Unless they add it to the digital storefront in the future, your better off forgetting about it.

The Kelpie Robe is all green and has a moving design on the back, so that is cool, but it is not something that you absolutely need to have. You can get by and enjoy the game just as much if you don’t have it. With all the other items you can possibly have, including Twitch Drops, we recommend just skipping on this item.