How to get the Korek Charm in Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Weapon degradation in Dying Light 2 Stay Human will be one of the most annoying aspects of the game you have to contend with. Without a reliable way to continuously repair your weapons, you will often find yourself avoiding using the best things in your inventory. However, there is a secret weapon charm that can instantly boost any weapon’s durability to max, and can be used multiple times so you never lose your favorite weapon. Here is how to find the Korek Charm in Dying Light 2 Stay Human.

To find the Korek Charm, you first need to make it to the top of the VNC Tower after you have completed the story mission “Broadcast.” To get back up there, just go to the PK Outpost in the tower and take the elevator you originally rode in that story mission to the rooftop. Unfortunately, you have to wait for the elevator to come down and up in real-time, so don’t worry if it takes long to arrive.

When up top, look to the southwest to the building with the radio antenna on top and a Military Airdrop. Paraglide to that roof.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

On that rooftop is an electrical outlet. Connect to it, and you will have 80 meters of cord to get to the next outlet, four floors below you. Go to the plank leaning off the roof and jump to the open windows you see below you. Turn around and do that again to the next set of open windows. To make it a little easier, we recommend using either the Grapple Hook or Paraglider to stop your fall. If you fall or die, you have to take the elevator to the top again.

When you reach the room four floors down, find the red box and connect it. Turn around, and there is another blue outlet box to get a new cord across the room. If the blue box does not have power going to it, your game is likely bugged. We had the same issue happen to us on multiple accounts on Xbox, so hopefully, Techland will fix this soon. We have not found a way around this ourselves.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To the right of that box is another plank indicating you to jump four more floors down and plug it into the red box here. Go across the room again for the final cord we need.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Go out the window and to the left to find a plank leaning off the roof again from that blue box. Use your grapple hook to get down safely to the grassy area below. Turn around and do the same thing to the next grassy area.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There is a plank laying in the middle of the area here. Turn left from the plank, and you will find a room with the last outlet to plug in. Interact with the console to the right, and you will open up the double doors to a developer’s room that has a lot of nods to Techland’s past and an additional item called the Left Finger of gloVa.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Go into the double doors and be ready to kill a single exploder zombie. Inside this little apartment is a bunch of seats in front of the TV. You need to sit in these in a particular order.

First, the orange one to the right.

Image via AshesWolf on YouTube

Second, the little cushion in front of the TV.

Image via AshesWolf on YouTube

Third, the green chair by the coffee table.

Image via AshesWolf on YouTube

Fourth, the orange cushion to the right of the previous one.

Image via AshesWolf on YouTube

Stay in that chair until a sudden burst of electricity puts the Korek blueprint on the coffee table. Get up and grab it.

Image via AshesWolf on YouTube

Now that you have the Korek blueprint, you can put it on your favorite weapon to immediately have it gain back 500 durability (essentially completely repair whatever weapon you want). If you want to keep that weapon even longer, swap out the charm for another one and then put it back on to repair it and never lose it.