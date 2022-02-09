How to get the The Left Finger of gloVa blueprint in Dying Light 2 Stay Human – Finger gun Easter egg

Techland is no stranger to putting in fun Easter eggs in their games. The first Dying Light had quite a few fun oddities to find in its world, including a run through World 1-1 in Super Mario Bros., just in first-person. Luckily, they have not backed down and have included some fun things for you to find in Dying Light 2 Stay Human. Here is how to get the finger gun, or the Left Finger of gloVa.

To get the Left Finger of gloVa, you first need to get past the story mission “Broadcast.” After that, return to the top of the VNC tower by going to the PK Outpost at its bottom and riding the elevator to the roof. It takes a while to get there, and you have to wait in real-time.

When you get to the top, look to the southwest and glide to the rooftop with the big white tower and Military Drop on it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

Go to the electrical box and connect a cord. After you have the cord, turn around and go to the plank that is leaning off the roof. You need to drop down four floors to find the electrical outlet to plug that cord into. You can either use the Paraglider or Grappling Hook to help you get down safely.

Note: The electrical boxes are bugged for us and will not transfer power. We are playing on Xbox and have not found a way to get around this, so if you are having the same issue, you may be stuck not getting this item unless you join a friend’s game.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After plugging in the cord, turn around and grab the second cord on the other side of the room. Jump down four more floors to plug this one in.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Grab the third and final cord on the other side of this new room and go outside to the left. Use the Grappling Hook to get yourself down safely to the next grassy area. Turn to the right and do that again. You will see a plank in the middle of this area. Turn left to find the outlet to plug your cord into.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

After plugging in the cord, interact with the security console to the right and open the double doors. An exploder will walk down the hallway when you enter, so step back and kill it. In this room is a bunch of little Easter eggs to Techland’s past, as well as the Korek Charm.

Enter the apartment and turn right to go into the bedroom. Find the bed with the teddy bears on it and sit there for a bit. As you are there, teddy bears will appear in a flash of lightning. Keep sitting there for all the teddy bears to appear, and eventually, the Techland poster on the wall will change to their old logo. Finally, the blueprint for the Left Finger of gloVa will spawn on that poster for you to grab.

The Left Finger of gloVa is a very powerful accessory that will blow away enemies it is pointing at. The ammo in this is minuscule, though, and crafting it will take a ton of Scrap. Regardless, having this in your sleeve is a funny way to make an impression in a friend’s game.