How to get the Kuriboh card in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

Kuriboh is one of the cutest monsters you can find in the Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise. Thankfully, it’s present in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel. The card isn’t particularly powerful, but this fiend is helpful as it can take the damage of one attack without you losing life points.

Kuriboh can be added to your deck by either crafting it (using 30 Rare Craft Points) or by challenging your luck with 10 Legacy Tickets from the shop.

To craft, go to the “Deck” section of the game and select any configuration like “Starting Deck” or “Magician of Pendulum.” Press the cross button on PlayStation or A on Xbox to “Edit Deck.” Next press the left stick and press triangle or Y. Type in “Kuriboh.”

Once that’s entered, you’ll find a variety of Kuriboh, but the fourth one on the list is the original. Highlight that one with the green cursor on the right side and press the L2 or LT button. Now, if you have enough Craft Points, press the cross or A button on +1 and select Generate to form your Kuriboh. If you don’t have enough points, you can find them by beating players online or dismantling rare cards you no longer require.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If that doesn’t work for you. you can also find Kuriboh by using Legacy Tickets. In the “Bonus Pack” section of the shop, you’ll find the Legacy Pack. From here, you can use your Legacy Pack tickets to get classic cards from Yu-Gi-Oh history. However, this includes all 3,971 cards in the game, so it will be very unlikely for you to get a Kuriboh in this fashion. You may be lucky, however. You can get 50 Legacy Tickets if you’re a PlayStation Plus subscriber, so if you use that service, you might as well give it a try.

The best way to get the Kuriboh card is by crafting it in the Deck mode, at this point in time.