How to get the Laserhand legendary spell in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Have you ever wanted to shoot lasers out of your eyes? Well, too bad. You will need to settle for being able to shoot a laser out of your hand. It’s still an impressive feat nonetheless. The Laserhand spell lets your shoot a high-powered laser from your hand at an enemy. This fiery beam has a high status effect chance and high elemental damage to boot. It also has a cooldown rating that will let you fire it over and over again without fail. Here is how you can get the Laserhand legendary spell in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

It will take you a long time to be able to get this legendary spell. This is because you can’t obtain this spell until you have completed the campaign. Once you are done with the campaign, you will gain access to the Chaos Chamber. This randomized dungeon is found inside Queen Butt Stallion’s castle and is run by the Dragon Lord himself. This legendary spell is able to drop from any of the loot sources like bosses, minibosses, and chests in the Chaos Chamber. Despite there being so many locations this spell can drop from, you can easily farm it if you know what you are doing.

Before farming for this legendary item, make sure to increase your Loot Luck stat. This can be done by finding Lucky Dice and completing the Shrine of Aaron G. Increasing your Loot Luck will help you get more legendary items. You will also want to increase the Chaos Level you are currently playing on. This can be done by completing Chaos Trials in the Chaos Chamber. To farm this legendary spell, you will want to collect as many crystals as possible during your Chaos Chamber runs. At the end of your runs, use all of your crystals on the spells rabbit statue in the loot room. This will give you the best chance of obtaining the Laserhand spell.