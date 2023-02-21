How to get the Lava Charm in Terraria

There are many useful items that you can find in Terraria, some of which cannot be crafted but have to be located out in the world. Almost every biome has specific items that fit this category, and one very useful item for the later game is the Lava Charm. A Lava Charm fits into an accessory slot, which allows it to grant you the benefit of lava immunity for 7 seconds when equipped. This useful perk has a similar mechanic to how drowning works, but that is not all that you can do with this item. However, getting your hands on one can be difficult, so read on for the best way to find the Lava Charm in Terraria.

How to find the Lava Charm in Terraria

There are four possible avenues to find a Lava Charm in Terraria. You can loot it from Hellstone Crates or Obsidian Crates with a 5% chance of finding it from one. The third way of finding one is to loot it from Chests that spawn in the lower Caverns biome. You can recognize this lower part of Caverns by lava pools that are starting to spawn as you go deeper. And lastly, the fourth way is to Shimmer Transmute a Magma Stone, which will then turn into a Lava Charm. Note that this process also works the other way around, turning the charm back to stone.

What is the Lava Charm used for in Terraria?

Besides the use when equipped in an accessory slot that we have previously discussed, there are other uses for the Lava Charm in the game, more specifically in crafting. All recipes involving the Lava Charm are crafted at the Tinkerer’s Workshop crafting station: