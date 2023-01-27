How to get Pylons in Terraria

There are multiple means of travel within Terraria. Although some are far more practical than others, there are specific criteria for determining the best means of travel: speed, safety, and ease of use. This is where Pylons in Terraria can come in handy. Pylons are a means of fast travel between various biomes of Terraria, although there are some specific catches — here’s what you need to know to get Pylons in Terraria, and start using them.

How to purchase and place Pylons in Terraria

Pylons in Terraria are purchasable pieces of furniture with unique abilities and restrictions. Pylons allow players to teleport in Terraria without the hassle of setting up the wiring for traditional teleporters, but they come with a few caveats players should know about:

Pylons will only operate if at least 2 NPCs are living nearby

There can only be 1 Pylon placed in a singular biome

They can only be purchased from NPCs with the modifier Happy In order to make your NPCs Happy, they’ll need to live with their preferred friends in their preferred biome. Once they move, you can purchase the Pylon.



Screenshot by Gamepur

Ensure you place the Pylon close to the NPCs of that biome — each biome has its own unique Pylon, which must be placed in its matching biome. The Jungle Pylon, for example, must be placed in the Jungle biome near NPCs living in the Jungle in order for it to work. Note that the NPCs don’t care how well-decorated their houses are — just throw up some boxes with multiple rooms to satisfy the requirements.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once a Pylon is placed, it is viewable in the world map. Placing two will allow players to instantly teleport between them without losing materials or mana. Players cannot use the Pylons if they are under an invasion or if a boss has descended.