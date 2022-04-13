How to get the Lazarus in Dying Light 2 Stay Human

To get the Lazarus in Dying Light 2 Stay Human, you need to complete the Aitor side quest, and Aitor must survive. In order to start the Aitor side quest, you have to tell Jack Matt what happened to Aitor during the story quest, A Place To Call Home. If you do that, then during the main quest Welcome On Board, Aitor will be brought onto the Peacekeeper ship in critical condition, and the Aitor quest will automatically start. At the end of the Welcome On Board quest, you also have to agree to help Juan. If you don’t do this, then you won’t be able to meet Aitor at the Fish Eye Canteen later in the game.

Talk to Dr. Steven, and agree to help by obtaining some medicinal herbs from Margaret. When you reach Margaret’s home, tell her that you’re not a Peacekeeper, and you’ll be allowed in. If it’s not already night, then wait until it is, then go to the marker on the map and find three Recluse petals. The plants are bright white, and quite big, so they’re not too hard to find. Once you’ve got three, run away from the Infected that are presumably now chasing you, and return to Dr. Steven.

It doesn’t really matter whether you admit to getting the herbs from “the witch”, but when presented with the next choice, you have to give Aitor the small petals in order to be able to get the Lazarus later on. The Aitor quest will complete and, later in the game, after Aitor has switched sides and joined the Survivors, you can meet him in the Fish Eye Canteen. Listen to everything he has to say (don’t say you don’t have time), and he’ll eventually give you the Lazarus.