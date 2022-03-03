How to get the Cyber Hands 2177 in Dying Light 2 Stay Human

To get the Cyber Hands 2177 knuckledusters, a Cyberpunk 2077 easter egg in Dying Light 2 Stay Human, you first have to complete the Broadcast story quest. Once you’ve done that, you can take the elevator to the top of the VNC Tower, then jump off the roof and glide south to the roof of the next skyscraper along. There you’ll meet The Liquidator, otherwise known as Kajeta.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After speaking to The Liquidator, a small crate will magically appear on the ground by your left foot. Open it and take the Cyber Hands 2177 Blueprint. Check the Blueprint and you’ll see that crafting them requires a whopping 369 scraps. If you don’t have that many scraps either on you or in your stash, then it’s time to go scrap farming. Scraps can be found in small quantities all over the place, particularly on dead Infected and in garbage cans. Buy larger quantities of scraps from Craftmasters and Vendors, and find a lot of them in Forsaken Hardware Stores too.

Related: How to repair weapons in Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’ve made your Cyber Hands 2177, it’s time to try them out. They might only be common knuckledusters with low basic damage, but until you try them out, you won’t discover their secret power, which is that they do heavy shock damage with every hit; usually enough to take down an enemy in one go.