How to get the League of Legends Arcane Jinx Skin in Fortnite

To celebrate the release of the Netflix series Arcane, Riot Games has teamed up with Epic Games to bring Jinx, one of the champions from League of Legends and the star of the show to Fortnite. Jinx is known for her love of guns, and crushing her opposition through superior firepower, so she will fit right into Fornite.

Players who wish to get their hands on Jinx will need to visit the Item Shop in the game after November 4 at 8 PM ET. This is when the skin will be made available in the store.

Below, you can find a list of all Jinx-related items that will be available in the shop, although we do not have an idea of pricing at this time and will update the article accordingly when they arrive in the game.

Arcane Jinx Outfit

Pow Pow Crusher Pickaxe

Jinxed Spray

Jinx’s Dream Monkey Back Bling

Playground (Instrumental) Lobby Track

Wreaking Havoc Loading Screen

Katchoo! Loading Screen

This is the first collaboration between Riot Games and Epic Games, two of the industry’s leading game developers with two of the large IPs in the world. Hopefully, it will lead to future crossover events and we will see even more League of Legends skins arriving in the game.