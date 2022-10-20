How to get the Little Caesars in-game rewards in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

The Call of Duty franchise has long promoted its games through various food products, and the tradition continues with the upcoming release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. This time around, the series is partnering with pizza chain Little Caesars to offer players the opportunity to gain double XP and a batch of exclusive cosmetics. Here’s how you can get your hands on these pizza-themed items in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Related: All Operators in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

How to unlock the Little Caesars cosmetics in MW2

The promotional giveaway is available to players who purchase a Mountain Dew or the Call of Duty Combo at participating Little Caesars locations in the United States. Its Mountain Dew bottles only grant 30 minutes of double XP, though the Call of Duty Combo is arguably the best deal. Those who purchase the $7.99 combo will have access to the Little Caesars Pizza Emblem, Charm, and Player Card as well as 30 minutes of double XP.

No matter which you purchase, a photo of your Little Caesars’ physical receipt will have to be uploaded to the partnership’s dedicated website to earn the rewards. However, those with a mobile order should be sent a digital receipt will codes that they can also enter into the site. Upon doing so, you then be prompted to login into your Activision account to ensure the free goodies appear in your in-game inventory. It is worth noting that players can take advantage of this offer once per day, though the promotion is slated to run from now until December 31.

This is not the only promotion Modern Warfare 2 is involved in, either. Players can also nab more rewards from other Mountain Dew products. For instance, additional COD Points can be granted for buying 12 or 24-packs of Mountain Dew, while 20 oz bottles of Mountain Dew, Mountain Dew Zero Sugar, or Diet Mountain Dew can lead to double XP.