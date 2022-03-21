How to get the Lord of Blood’s Exultation in Elden Ring

Blood builds can be hard to make. Fortunately, there are some talismans that boost your attack power immensely if you happen to be running a blood build. The Lord of Blood’s Exultation increases your damage if there is blood loss in the vicinity. This is amazing as long as you are able to keep up the blood loss. Here is how you get the Lord of Blood’s Exultation in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To obtain this talisman, you will first need to get into Leyndell, Capital City, and reach the sewers. Getting into the city requires you to have two Great Runes. Once that is accomplished, defeat the Draconic Tree Sentinel guarding the entrance and you’re home free. Once inside the city, head to the giant dragon statue. When you get there, go under the statue to the darker area. You will find a well down here. Climb down the well and follow the path. You will come across the Underground Roadside Site of Grace in the tunnel with the large enemies covered in pustules.

From the Site of Grace, make a left out of the doors and climb down the ladder on the right. This will lead you to a room with a bunch of pipes. Drop down to the bottom of this room to where the lobsters are. Once there, find the hole in the wall that will lead to the Leyndell Catacombs. To obtain the talisman, you will need to defeat the boss in this area. The boss is Esgar, Priest of Blood. He isn’t very hard to beat but is accompanied by two dogs that inflict blood loss. Make sure to take the dogs out first before dealing with Esgar. Once he is defeated, you will get the talisman.