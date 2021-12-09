How to get the Lynx of Eternal Darkness mount in Final Fantasy XIV

You’ll be on the hunt for multiple mounts and minions in Final Fantasy XIV. While they do not provide any immediate gameplay mechanic improvement, they come with a level of prestige for earning them, especially for those locked behind intricate pieces of content. If you’re looking for the Lynx of Eternal Darkness mount, you have quite a bit of work in front of you. This guide covers what you need to do to get the Lynx of Eternal Darkness mount.

The first thing you need to do is complete all of Final Fantasy XIV’s Endwalker expansion Main Scenario quests. You need to complete them on your character. After that, you’ll then need to work towards becoming level 90 and unlock your Moonward gear.

You can start working on your Moonward gear by completing various level 90 dungeons and unlocking those by finishing some quick quests in Old Sharlayan. These quests only become available if you’re reached level 90 and completed the Endwalker Main Scenario quests. Your goal is to begin farming Allagan Tomestone of Aphorism and turning them into the vendor at Radz-at-Hand, at coordinates (X:10.8, Y:10.4).

Once you have all of your Moonward gear, you need to find another NPC named Wandering Minstrel. You can find them in Old Sharlayan at coordinates (X:12.6, Y:14.1). When you speak with them, they give you the chance to unlock the Extreme Trials for Endwalker called The Minstrel’s Ballard: Zodiark’s Fall and The Minstrel’s Ballard: Hydaelyn’s Call. These dungeons require that your character’s average item level be at least 560, but we recommend going higher than this if you can manage it.

If you’re looking for the Lynx of Eternal Darkness, you can find it in Zodiark’s Fall Extremely trial. Unfortunately, it’s not a guaranteed drop, so you’ll need to run this Extreme Trial multiple times, and even if it drops, you may not receive it because another player might win the roll for it.