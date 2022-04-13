How to get the Mage Staff legendary melee weapon in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Bring out the power of Gandolf and prevent your foes from passing with the might of the Mage Staff. This legendary melee weapon creates up to three homing fissures whenever you hit an enemy with a melee attack. These fissures deal up to 110% weapon damage as spell damage. That means any modifiers you have that affect spell damage will affect this weapon as well. Here is how you can get the Mage Staff legendary melee weapon in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This weapon, like many other legendary items in the game, counts as a world drop. That means it has a chance to drop from any notable loot source in the Wonderlands. Notable loot sources include things like bosses, minibosses, chests, Lucky Dice, and even normal enemies. Almost anything that can drop loot counts as a notable loot drop. Also, this weapon is only a world drop. That means there isn’t a way to farm for it from a specific enemy. You can, however, make getting it a little bit easier.

Once you beat the campaign, you get access to the randomized dungeon known as the Chaos Chamber located inside Queen Butt Stallion’s castle. At the end of each of your Chaos Chamber runs, you will enter a loot room that has a bunch of rabbit statues in it. To make obtaining this weapon easier, save up your crystals from extended Chaos Chamber runs and use them on the melee weapon rabbit statue. Since there aren’t that many legendary melee weapons in the game, your odds of obtaining this weapon will increase dramatically. It is still a good idea to increase your Loot Luck before farming this rabbit statue. Doing so will increase your odds of getting legendary items. You can increase your Loot Luck by collecting the Lucky Dice and completing the Shrine of Aaron G.