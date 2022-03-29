How to get the Magic Orb in Tunic

Exploring the world of Tunic, you’ll eventually realize that you need some way of crossing gaps and getting up ledges. Without an actual jump in your arsenal, there’s not much you can do. Luckily, an item that bears an uncanny resemblance to a grappling hook or hookshot exists in the game: the Magic Orb.

This incredibly useful item can be found any item after you have access to the Ruined Atoll. In the north-eastern part of the peninsula, you can gain access to Frog’s Domain by circling round behind a hillock and climbing a long ladder. Once inside, you’ll need to make your way through the relatively linear dungeon until you reach the southern vault, where the green key once lay.

It might look like you’ve hit a dead end, but the eagle-eyed will spot a rough passageway located to the right of the vault’s entrance. Progress through that and you’ll eventually find your way round to a large chamber populated with several frogs and a Custodian.

The Custodian should be your first target, as it will continue to try and hit you with ranged magic while you’re distracted by the frogs. This is a tough fight, so make liberal use of bombs and your own magic (you should have the Magic Dagger and the Magic Rod by now) to take everyone down. Once the coast is clear, make your way to the podium and pick up the Magic Orb, a useable item that will allow you to latch on and pull yourself to the various hooks and grappling points scattered liberally across the game.