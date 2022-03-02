If you’re a veteran Soulsbourne player, you probably know that whips in these games tend to be very hit-or-miss. A good whip player can definitely take down some extremely tough bosses, or score some kills in PVP, but it requires a lot of game knowledge and timing practice to get those hits in. If you’re looking to give whips a try, you can’t go wrong with the Magma Whip Candlestick, a whip with Strength, Dexterity and Faith scaling. Here’s how to get the Magma Whip Candlestick in Elden Ring.

First, you need to have spared Patches at the Murkwater Cave in Limgrave. If you did not, we cannot guarantee that this method will work for you. Second, you need access to Mt. Gelmir, which is located northwest of the Altus Plateau. Navigate your way to the Volcano Manor, shown below — be careful, many bosses, mini-bosses, and tough regular enemies like Cuckoo Soldiers litter the battlefield on the way there.

Screenshot by Gamepur

At the Volcano Manor, you need to join up with the faction there and complete two requests. The first will require you to hunt a target near the Warmaster’s Shack, to the east of Stormveil Keep (a red icon will be placed on your map to indicate the invasion spot.) Head there, invade the target’s world, and take him out. He isn’t too tough — be mindful of his long attack windup, however.

Return to the Volcano Manor and turn in the mission. You will receive your second request from Patches, who will ask you to hunt down Targoth — an NPC who may have helped you take down the Magma Wyrm. He can be located right next to the Magma Wyrm Site of Grace. Equally easy as the first target, simply be mindful of how much damage his hammer will do. Return to Patches and turn in the mission. He will tell you that he’ll notify the others about your success and tells you to rest up. This is your cue to rest at a Site of Grace. Return to Patches and he will reward you with the Magma Whip Candlestick.