How to get the Malformed Dragon armor set in Elden Ring

The armor of misshapen Tree Sentinels brings forth the imagery of dragons for the power of dragons is the only way to protect the Erdtree. That is how the Malformed Dragon armor was born. This armor may be heavy, but it will protect you from the elements almost as well as the Tree Sentinel armor will. Here is how you can get the Malformed Dragon armor set in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To obtain this armor set, you first need to make your way to the Crumbling Farum Azula. This area is available pretty late in the game after you beat the Fire Giant. After beating the Fire Giant in the Mountaintops of the Giants, go to the Forge of the Giants and rest at the Site of Grace. Talk to Melina to get a cutscene. Once the cutscene is done, you will automatically appear in the Crumbling Farum Azula.

Make your way through the area until you reach the Beside the Great Bridge Site of Grace. You will know when you get here because you will be next to a large bridge with a Tree Sentinel enemy at the top. You will need to defeat this enemy to obtain the armor set. Be careful, this enemy is much like the one waiting out front of the capital city. This enemy can call lightning down on you and shoot fireballs.