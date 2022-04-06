How to get the Message of Blastoff in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

The Message of Blastoff is one of the many legendary pistols you can find in the Wonderlands. This pistol is a Torgue branded one that is rather peculiar. It doesn’t fire normal bullets, instead, it shoots out a fish when you pull the trigger. The fish then bounces around and explodes around enemies dealing pretty substantial AOE damage. Here is how you can get the Message of Blastoff in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Obtaining this weapon is hard compared to other weapons because it is a world drop. World drop items are ones that can drop from any notable loot source. This means you can obtain the weapon from things like bosses, minibosses, and chests. Even normal enemies can drop these legendary items but it is rare. With that being said, there is an easier way to get your hands on this weapon if you are looking for it.

Once you beat the campaign, you will have access to the Chaos Chamber inside Queen Butt Stallion’s castle in Brighthoof. You can easily obtain the weapon by defeating minibosses in Chaos Chamber runs. You can also get the weapon from the loot chest or the barfing rabbit statues at the end of a run. It is easiest to obtain the weapon from the barfing rabbit statues since there is one dedicated to dropping pistols. Make sure to increase your Loot Luck stat before farming for this weapon. This will make the odds of you receiving a legendary item much greater. You can increase this stat by finding the Lucky Dice around the different areas or by completing the Shrine of Aaron G.