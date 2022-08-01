How to get the Monado weapon skin in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Odds are, if you have played the original Xenoblade Chronicles, you know the weapon called Monado. This is the weapon famously wielded by Shulk throughout the original game. Well, Monado is back and you can obtain it in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Unfortunately, it isn’t the actual weapon. Instead, it is just a skin for Noah’s weapon in the game. Nevertheless, you can still fight enemies with style and believe that the power of Shulk is coursing through Noah’s veins.

How to get the Monado weapon skin

If you are looking to add a little bit of flair to your weapon in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, you will need to get your hands on the Shulk Amiibo figure. This figure was created as part of the Super Smash Bros. Amiibo line and was on store shelves back in February of 2015 so it might be a little more difficult to find nowadays.

Image via Nintendo

Nintendo made the announcement on Twitter to confirm that you can use the Amiibo figure in-game to get the weapon skin before the game was released.

Related: All monster types in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

How to use Amiibo figures in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

If you still haven’t used the Amiibo function in the game, you can access it by going to the system menu. You can reach this menu by pressing the X button in-game. From there, select the system option from the list. This will bring you to a new menu.

Screenshot by Gamepur

In the new menu, select the Amiibo option. After that, you will be able to scan any Amiibo figures that you want. Unlike the Shulk figure, most of the Amiibo figures will give you materials that you can use in the game for crafting or cooking with some of them giving you items that you can equip onto your characters.