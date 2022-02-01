How to get the Mythic Gunnar’s Stinger SMG in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season1 continues to introduce new weapons to keep the game interesting, and the Mythic Gunnar’s Stinger SMG is the latest arrival. Update 19.20 introduced the Covert Cavern POI and this is where players can find the weapon. The Covert Cavern is somewhat reminiscent of the Grotto from back in the Ghost Vs Shadow days of the game. Covert Cavern can be found just to the northeast of Camp Cuddle.

To get the weapon make your way to the Covert Cavern and then prepare to take on a powerful foe. The Mythic Stinger SMG is held by an IO Brute called Gunnar. The Brute has 650 health, along with 650 shields, making him extremely tanky. He is armed with a Mythic SMG that he will drop when eliminated, can do a charged dash attack, and will also throw grenades.

Once players take him out the Mythic Gunnar’s Stinger SMG will be their’s for the taking, however, that is not all he drops. Pick up the Keycard that he drops, and a marker will appear on the screen guiding them to a Vault. Players will need to be careful, as it will be easy to get caught off guard while fighting the Brute, so try to ensure no other players are in the area before you take him on.

The Brute can be found patrolling the Covert Cavern area, so carefully search for him and only start the fight when you are ready.