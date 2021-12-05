How to get the Nagxian Cat in Final Fantasy XIV

You’ll be hunting down multiple collectibles and mounts as you work your way through Final Fantasy XIV’s Endwalker expansion. You’ll find them by completing and working your way through certain pieces of content, with many of them relying on a small amount of luck. But you don’t have to be too lucky when it comes to unlocking the Nagxian Cat. Here’s what you need to do to get the Nagxian Cat and add it to your collection in Final Fantasy XIV.

You’ll be able to turn in Sacks of Nuts to the two traders you can find in the Endwalker expansion. You will need to purchase the Endwalker expansion to obtain the Nagxian Cat, and you’ll need to make sure you complete The Hunt for Specimens, which requires you to have a level 80 character in Disciple of War or Magic and to have completed the Elite and Dangerous Hunt quest from Shadowbringers.

So long as you’ve completed The Hunt for Specimens and the quests after that, you’ll be able to begin doing daily and weekly hunts, going after regular and elite marks, respectively. Completing these tasks rewards you with Sacks of Nuts. The vendors you’ll want to visit are in these locations.

Old Sharlayan (X:11.9 Y:13.2) – J’lakshai

Radz-at-Han (X:10.5 Y:7.4) – Wilmetta

For the Nagxian Cat, you’ll need to turn in 500 Sacks of Nuts to receive it. However, if you’ve held on to them from the Shadowbringers expansion, you could already purchase it after arriving in the Endwalker regions.