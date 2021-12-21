You’ll be trying to unlock various cosmetic items as you play through Final Fantasy XIV. While many of the cosmetic options and appearance choices that appear in the game do not directly benefit your character’s stats, they do give you an added array of fashionable options, and they’re marks of status. The minions that you can take with you as you play the game are often status marks, showing other players what you’ve completed. In this guide, we cover how to get the Nosferatu minion in Final Fantasy XIV.

The Nosferatu minion was added during patch 6.01, alongside the Pandæmonium: Asphodelos raid dungeon. If you want to acquire the Nosferatu minion, you’ll need to work your way through these difficult trials and defeat the bosses awaiting you. You can unlock the Pandæmonium: Asphodelos raid dungeons by speaking with Nemjiji. You can find them in Old Sharlayan, at coordinates (X:9.6, Y:11.9). You will also need to have completed the Endwalker Main Scenario Quest.

After you’ve completed all of the Pandæmonium: Asphodelos raids, the one you primarily want to focus on will be the last one, the ASphodelos: The Fourth Circle raid. There, the boss in that battle has the chance to drop the Nosferatu minion. The other bosses will not have this opportunity, so you primarily want to focus on going after this encounter if you want a chance of receiving this minion.