How to get the Octopus Head helmet in Elden Ring

You’ll find numerous helmets while you explore the Lands Between of Elden Ring. All of them offer different stats and offer a unique look for your character with one of the most unique helmets being the Octopus Head helmet. It’s a rare drop and not difficult to find but can take some time. Here’s where to grab it.

Where to find the Octopus Head Helmet

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll want to head to Limgrave beach — just south of Deathtouched Catacombs and search the water for octopus creatures. There are dozens of them sitting in the shallow water around the area. You’ll have an easy enough time defeating them but you may end up having to kill a lot of them to get the helmet. They will also drop items called strips of white flesh and octopus heads but they aren’t what you’re looking for.

Wait until you defeat one that drops a red glowing item. You may have to walk around the body to make sure you collect it. A red glow will envelop your character and you’ll pick up the Octopus Head helmet. Check your helmet inventory to equip it to your character.

The helmet itself isn’t the strongest but it does offer a fun look for your character. It sits atop your Tarnished’s head, making them look like an octopus has wrapped its tentacles around it. Its highest stat is VS strike at 5.4 and it’s light with a weight of 3.6.