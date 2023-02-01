How to get the Passion Dancer Blossom pet in Elder Scrolls Online

The Elder Scrolls Online is full of pets to collect and showcase on your adventures. There are cats, cats with witch hats, mammoths, dogs, and even a walking flower. The Passion Dancer Blossom pet is a plant that acts as a pet for your character but it can be difficult to obtain. You’ll need to collect plenty of event tickets and three specific items to gain the pet and here’s how to do so.

What you need for the Passion Dancer Blossom pet

The Passion Dancer Blossom is the first non-combat plant pet in Elder Scrolls Online. To add it to your collections, you’ll need to first get event tickets and plenty of them. Event tickets are gained through yearly events in The Elder Scrolls Online. Depending on the event, you can earn anywhere between one to three tickets per day. You may also purchase them through the Crown Store if you aren’t able to collect enough before the next event.

You’ll need 15 event tickets in order to buy the necessary fragments needed to get the Passion Dancer Blossom. It will take a few days to get all of the tickets if you complete event quests, but once you have them all, head to the Impresario and speak to the event merchant. She’ll have three items — called fragments — needed to create the pet and each item costs five tickets. The first fragment is the Chartreuse Lily Petals, the second is the Enchanted Siver Flute, and the third is the Mystical Sheet Music.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have all three, go to your collections page and select a fragment to transform them into the pet. The fragments will automatically morph into the Passion Dancer Blossom and be placed into the non-combat pets category.

Once you have the pet, you can summon it like any other pet. It will follow you around as you explore Tamriel.