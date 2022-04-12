How to get the Pod 602 mount in Final Fantasy XIV

There are multiple mounts you can find throughout Final Fantasy XIV. Each of them varies in appearance, and some are more prestigious than others due to the way you unlock them. Many of them can be extremely difficult or are locked behind certain pieces of content. We hope your patience holds if you’re looking to unlock the Pod 602 mount. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock the Pod 602 mount in Final Fantasy XIV.

The Pod 602 is completely tied to The Manderville Gold Saucer, which means you’ll need to acquire MGP. You can earn MGP by participating in any of the multiple games held at the Manderville Gold Saucer at any given them. While grinding these coins can be time-consuming, there are various activities you can choose to do, giving you the chance to take a break from anything you’ve already done several times.

For the Pod 602 mount, you’ll need to earn 300,000 MGP, which is quite a lot. You’ll want to spend quite a bit of time at the Manderville Gold Saucer. If you don’t already have a healthy reserve of MGP on your character, you’ll want to participate in these activities over time, or you may even want to wait for special events where you earn boosted amounts of MGP for a limited time.

You’ll need to head over to the Gold Saucer, visiting the Prize Claim attendant at coordinates (X:5.1, Y:6.7) to purchase the Pod 602 Identification card. If you do not see this item, you will need to ensure you’ve completed the Chronicles of a New Era Brave New World quest, which gives you access to the second NieR Alliance raid, Puppet’s Bunker, giving you access to this mount.