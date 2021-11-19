How to hide the Pokétch in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

The Pokétch is a feature in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl that allows players to see a list of their current Pokémon, their health, a happiness checker, and all manner of other useful things like tracking the distance you have walked, a memo pad, and even a markable map. It can be a little intrusive though, and players are wondering how to hide it.

Getting the device takes some work in and around Jubilife City, and once you finally have it you won’t want it on all the time, but hiding it is proving to be a bit of a mystery for some players.

Once you have the Pokétch, you can hide it just by pressing and holding the R button until it disappears. After that, you can bring it back up by pressing R again. As useful as it is, you don’t want to be staring at it all the time.

Don’t forget, there is a lot to do in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, from catching Shiny Pokemon to finding as many Legendary Pokemon as you can. There is a lot of content to keep you occupied, so take your time exploring the world and seeing what you can find.