How to get the Prosthesis-Wearer Heirloom in Elden Ring

Great for many builds, the Prosthesis-Wearer Heirloom raises your dexterity by five points. This is a great bonus for those who are using a dexterity build or if you just don’t want to invest the points into the stat. To get this talisman, you need to invest a little bit of time into one of the many NPC questlines. Here is how you get the Prosthesis-Wearer Heirloom in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To get this talisman, you first need to make your way to the Church of the Plague in Caelid. Caelid is the region to the east of Limgrave and the Mistwood. The Church of the Plague is roughly in the center of the Caelid region. Travel along the main road that loops through the region to find the town of Sellia. Go through Sellia and up the cliff to find the church. Inside, you will find an NPC named Millicent. She will give you the talisman after you progress her quest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Start off her quest by speaking to Gowry. He is in the shack below the church along the cliff. This shack is also next to the entrance to Sellia. Speak to him and he will tell you that he needs the Broken Unalloyed Needle from the swamp. Head west into the swamp to find the boss called Commander O’Neil. Defeat him to get the broken needle and return to Gowry. Reload the area and speak to Gowry again to obtain the fixed needle. Give the needle to Millicent and reload the area. She will now be standing. Speak to her again to obtain the talisman.