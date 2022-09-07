How to get the Protea Caladrius collection in Warframe: Veilbreaker

The Protea Caladrius collection is an exclusive marketplace bundle introduced in the Warframe Veilbreaker update. This bundle features an assortment of cosmetic items that feature Protea. Veilbreaker introduces a new cinematic quest, several quality-of-life features, and Warframe’s 50th Warframe, Styanax. This guide will explain how to find the Protea Caladrius collection in Warframe.

How to get the Protea Caladrius collection in Warframe

To find the Protea Caladrius collection, you must head to the Warframe Market. The Market can be found directly onboard your Orbiter ship. It is located to the right of the central Navigator.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once inside the market, you can check the featured section or use the search command in the upper left to look for this bundle. This bundle features a selection of premium skins that can only be purchased with Warframe’s premium currency, platinum. The Protea Caladrius collection costs 225 platinum. If you just want the deluxe skin for Protea, it can be purchased on its own for 165 platinum.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Protea Caladrius collection will grant you the following three items when purchased.

The Protea Caladrius Deluxe Skin

The Daecret Tonkor weapon skin

The Montivus Thrown Weapon skin

Platinum can be earned in various ways, with the easiest unlock method being to purchase it for real money. If you have some valuable items or weapon parts, you can also use in-game trading to sell your goods for platinum with other Warframe players.

The Caladrius Deluxe skin for Protea can be customized to your liking. Every piece of the armor can be colored, and it’s compatible with every armor set Protea’s normal skins are compatible with. This deluxe bundle doesn’t feature Mastery rank requirements, but make sure you own Protea to equip her fancy new duds.