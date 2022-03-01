How to get the Protection of the Erdtree Incantation in Elden Ring

For those who use Faith as their primary Attribute in Elden Ring, you’ll want to focus on using Incantations for a majority of your spells. A good Incantation to add to your arsenal is the Protection of the Erdtree. With it, you’ll receive a damage negation buff for yourself and allies you’re using at the time. In this guide, we detail where you can find the Protection of the Erdtree Incantation in Elden Ring.

You’ll be able to find this Incantation once you reach the Atlus Plateau region of the game, which is unlocked once you have access to the Grand Lift of Dectus. When you reach the top, you’ll have to ride the entire way north to find this specific Incantation, especially if you’re solely trying to go out of your way for this spell.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find it available on a Golden Sacarb, which means if you don’t react quickly enough, you might use it. Wait until you approach the altar at a reasonable pace and then attempt to rush it. If you use any distanced attacks, now would be a good time to prepare them before the Sacarb gets away and disappears. When you have the Incantation, you can use it at any time during a battle so long as you have the FP for it. The Protection of the Erdtree Incantation requires 35 Faith to use.