How To Get The Reaper Cloth In Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

The Reaper Cloth is necessary for anyone who enjoys the Duskull line in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. The evolutionary item can be somewhat elusive since you can’t simply buy it from one of the many shops scattered around Paldea.

Even though you can’t just buy it from the shop, it’s still relatively easy to get a Reaper Cloth in Pokemon Scarlet or Violet, provided that you have the DLC. If you have a Duskull that you want to evolve into a Dusclops, you can use a Reaper Cloth to do so once they’re past Level 37. In this quick guide, we’ll go over where you can find the Reaper Cloth in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Where To Find The Reaper Cloth in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

The Reaper Cloth is necessary for evolving the Ghost Type Pokemon, Duskull. If you have a full PokeDex or simply enjoy wandering around on the map on foot, it’ll be easy enough to bag yourself one for your team. There are two ways to get a Reaper Cloth for your team in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Either method of obtaining a Reaper Cloth depends on which kind of scouting you’re willing to do for the item:

Through the PokeDex

If you have the Teal Mask DLC for Pokemon Scarlet or Violet, I’ve been able to pick up the Reaper Cloth while adventuring in Kitakami without too much trouble. However, the first method I suggest you try involves the PokeDex, which you’ll need to work on for Kitakami if you want the rewards. If you aren’t already completing the PokeDex for Perrin, this can be a great alternative motivator to get you started on that goal.

To claim the Reaper Cloth, you’ll need to catch 170 Pokemon in the Kitakami PokeDex. While it may seem like a time-consuming ordeal, if you complete the Paldea Pokedex, I noticed that about 100 of that Kitakami Dex was already filled in by the time I arrived. When you’ve caught 170 Pokemon from Kitakami, you can claim your reward from the PokeDex itself by checking out your Dex and using ‘X’ to claim your reward.

In Timeless Woods

The more convenient way I’ve found to get Reaper Cloth is to collect one out in the wild. One good aspect about the Teal Mask DLC that I find helpful is that many of the places in Kitakami are so small in distance from each other, which makes it easier to wander about on foot. To find the Reaper Cloth in Paldea, you’ll need to go to Timeless Woods, which is where you find the Bloodmoon Ursaluna. If you want to fast travel there, try dropping by Fellhorn Gorge.

Once I got to Timeless Woods, I navigated towards the center of the woods, and went west of the body of water that rests towards the southernmost side. In Timeless Woods, I found a PokeBall lying among the thicket when I was navigating. If you pick it up like I did, you’ll get yourself a Reaper Cloth.