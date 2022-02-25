Many of the weapons you’ll be able to use in Elden Ring are hidden all over the game. Some of the more powerful ones are dropped by bosses or NPCs you battle against. The tricky part is attempting to beat them and surviving. For those trying to hunt down the Reduvia dagger, you’ll have to visit a specific location and endure an encounter to grab it. This guide covers how to get the Reduvia dagger in Elden Ring.

If you’re looking for the Reduvia dagger, you’ll need to take an NPC called Bloody Finger Nerijus. They’re NPC that invade your world, forcing you to fight them with no way to escape. You can find Bloody Finger Nerijus in the ravine at the center of Limgrave, just outside of Murkwater Cave.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll want to go after Bloody Finger and meet them head-on. However, you’ll have some assistance during this encounter. When the battle begins, another visitor will arrive, the Bloody Hunter, and they will assist you in taking down Bloody Finger. Should you survive the encounter, the Bloody Finger drops the Reduvia Dagger, and you can potentially use it during your Elden Ring playthrough. The Reduvia Dagger uses Strength, Dexterity, and Arcane stats to gauge its overall power.