How to get the Reign of Arrows in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

The Reign of Arrows is a bizarre legendary shotgun that you can find somewhere in the Wonderlands. This weapon stands out amongst the other legendary weapons in the game thanks to the weird way that it fires. Instead of firing like a normal shotgun, this weapon shoots out all of the ammo in its magazine at once. Where the bullets land, a large volley of arrows will rain down from the sky onto the targets caught within the area. Here is how you can get the Reign of Arrows in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This weapon isn’t the easiest to obtain in the Wonderlands. This is because you need to beat the game before you can get your hands on it. Once you have beaten the game, you will have the Chaos Chamber unlocked. This game mode allows you to progress through Chaos Levels to earn stronger loot by going through randomized dungeons. You can only obtain the Reign of Arrows from the Chaos Chamber.

There are two ways to get the Reign of Arrows from the Chaos Chamber; minibosses and the loot room. The minibosses that spawn in the Chaos Chamber appear about halfway through your run in an encounter with an obelisk. Each miniboss has the capability to drop the Reign of Arrows. The downside to this is that the minibosses have a rather large loot pool. For a better chance at getting the weapon, wait until you reach the loot room at the end of your run. In the loot room, spend your crystals on the barfing rabbit statue that gives shotguns. Make sure to raise your Loot Luck stat before attempting to farm this weapon. You can raise your Loot Luck by finding the Lucky Dice, completing the Shrine of Aaron G, and equipping gear that increases your Loot Luck.