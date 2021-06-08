How to get the Rick skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

Rick’s most recent twenty-minute adventure appears to be going badly wrong, as the ill-mannered adventurer has ended up in Fortnite. Rick is a part of the Chapter 2 Season 7 Battle Pass, although there is currently no sign of Morty in the game.

Rick will be part of the Chapter 2 Season 7 Battle Pass, so all players will need to either buy the Battle Pass for 950 V-Bucks, or they will need to be members of Fortnite Crew, where the seasonal Battle Pass is included in the monthly subscription.

After that, we currently assume that Rick will be a skin where we need to hit a certain level in the Battle Pass in order to unlock it, but we are just not sure at the moment.

We will have lots more information as soon as the game comes back online.