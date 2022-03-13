How to get the Rotten Staff in Elden Ring

You have seen this enemy time and time again. The Erdtree Avatar boss can be pretty difficult to handle if you aren’t prepared for it. After a while, however, these enemies tend to become easier, but their weapon still hits extremely hard. If you want to get revenge, gather up their weapon and use it against them. Here is how you get the Rotten Staff in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Rotten Staff is the scarlet rot version of the Staff of the Avatar. Obtaining it, however, takes a little while longer than its standard counterpart. To get this weapon, you will first need to reach the Haligtree. This is done by completing the puzzle at Ordina, Liturgical Town, and lighting the four statues. Once this is done, a portal will become available to take you to the Haligtree.

Make your way through the Haligtree until you reach the Prayer Room Site of Grace. There is a Cleanrot Knight out from of the room containing the Site of Grace and Millicent will be nearby as well. Continue forward down the stairs outside the Prayer Room. When you reach the second spire that runs along the pathway, jump onto the platform connected to it and use the ledge to get to the lower wall. There is an Erdtree Avatar that walks along this wall. Defeat the Erdtree Avatar here to obtain the Rotten Staff.