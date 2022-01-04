The Royal Lunatender is one of many minions you can add to your collection in Final Fantasy XIV. These characters will follow you around while you play the game, and while they do not have any direct gameplay benefit or boost to you while you’re playing, they’re fun to have with you. Obtaining this one won’t be easy, and you might miss it if you’re not looking in the correct location. This guide will cover how to get the Royal Lunatender minion in Final Fantasy XIV.

The only way you’ll be able to earn the Royal Lunatender minion is by completing The Excitatron 6,000. The Excitatron 6,000 is a Treasure Map dungeon that you can complete with a full group of eight players. You’ll be able to unlock the Excitatron 6,000 by having a Timeworn Kumbhiraskin Map. You can earn these by harvesting from level 90 gathering nodes, such as Mining, Botany, or Fishing, so you’ll need to reach the level cap in a gathering category to find one potentially.

After you receive a Timeworn Kumbhiraskin Map, you’ll then receive a pop-up for the Treasure Map, and you’ll need to dig at a specific location indicated by the treasure map. You’ll need to battle against any monsters that appear when you attempt to dig at that location, and after you unlock the chest, there’s a 50 percent chance for an Excitatron 6,000 portal to appear.

There’s a chance that the Royal Lunatender minion will appear at the end of the dungeon, but you’ll need to complete it to earn the rewards. There’s a lot of luck involved with these dungeons, so you may need to go through multiple of them before you can earn your reward.